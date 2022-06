BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot dead in Lamont on Wednesday has been identified, according to the coroner’s office.

On Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. emergency crews were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue to a report of a shooting victim, according to a KSCO spokesperson.

David Garcia Bruno, 19, was found in an alley with at least one gunshot and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to coroner’s officials.