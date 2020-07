BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a shooting early this morning near Ming Avenue.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:32 a.m., officers were sent to 3800 block of Soranno Avenue after getting a report of a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man ultimately died from his injuries at the scene, BPD said. No suspect information has been released at this time.