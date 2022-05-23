BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Delano on May 22.

Jesus Munoz Mejia, 21, of Delano, was shot at a residence on Rosa Court near Robert F. Kennedy High School at approximately 10:45 p.m. He was transported to Adventist Health Delano, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

KCSO has not released any further information about the incident. It is unclear if it has any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.