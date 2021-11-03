Man killed in Delano shooting last week identified by coroner’s office

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man fatally shot in Delano last week has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Elisha Rain Gonzalez was shot Oct. 26 in the 2200 block of Oxford Street and pronounced dead early the next morning at Adventist Health Delano, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed.

Another man was also shot but left the hospital before authorities arrived, Delano police said.

Police previously released Gonzalez’s name and said he was struck in the upper body.