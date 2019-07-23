Man killed in Delano shooting identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in Delano Monday has been identified.

Jose Ruben Ayon, 43, was shot in the 10000 block of San Jose Avenue at about 3 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Sheriff’s officials said a suspect was in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

