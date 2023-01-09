BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified.

Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials.

Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Urvina’s death, police said.

Ford hit a parked car with his vehicle in the Superior Grocers parking lot, prompting employees including Urvina to take photos of his vehicle, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Ford then assaulted Urvina, police said.

Ford was arrested Jan. 4 and is due in court Tuesday.