BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop.

Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release.

A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as he attempted to rob the business, sheriff’s officials say. Rodriguez was hit at least once.

The shooter was seen driving away, possibly in a green sedan, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.