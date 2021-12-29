Man killed by BPD officers after stabbing his mother identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man who was shot and killed by Bakersfield police after stabbing his mother has been identified as Alfredo Garcia, according to coroner’s officials.

The incident occurred on Aug. 13 at about 10:06 a.m. in the 200 block of Stephens Drive, south of Brundage Lane, Bakersfield Police said.

The department released body camera video on Sept. 3.

Watch the full body camera video from BPD here.

BPD identified the three officers who fired their weapons as V. Swall, M. Broida and Senior Officer A. Garcia.

The department said at around 8:23 a.m., it received a call of a man screaming in the 200 block of Stephens Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to find the man and began clearing the area. A short time later, officers came back after BPD received reports of a man with a knife in a nearby apartment complex.

After hearing screams for help, officers forced entry and found the man, Garcia, on a chair with a woman, his mother, according to BPD. The video shows him repeatedly attempting to stab her. He also appeared to be under the influence.

Police tried to negotiate with Garcia for an hour, according to the department. They urged him to release his mother so they could make sure she was unharmed. Officers then determined that Garcia’s mother was in danger and fired at Garcia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia’s mother suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

