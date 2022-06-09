BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday.

Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office withheld the identity of the second victim as they try to notify the family.

KCSO did not specify when the shooting happened or how long the bodies were in the apartment before someone discovered them and reported it to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office arrested Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue. He was in possession of a loaded gun and arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

Mojica is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.