LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed on Wednesday after he fell from a flatbed truck while working in Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Andrew Bough Jr. died at around 4:41 p.m. at Kern Valley Healthcare District after falling from the truck in the 6600 block of Lake Isabella Boulevard earlier that afternoon.

The department said the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.