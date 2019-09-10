Man robbed after leaving residence when his car alarm sounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man in northeast Bakersfield was robbed at gunpoint after leaving his residence when his car alarm went off, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Idaho Street. The man left his residence upon hearing the alarm and was robbed by a man standing next to the driver’s side door of his vehicle, police said.

The robber took the man’s belongings and left in a white Kia Soul, police said. He’s described as black, about 6-foot-1, tattoos on the bridge of his nose and was wearing a bandanna covering the lower part of his face, a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings, but said they have not received reports of any similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Diederich at 326-3558 or the BPD at 327-7111.