Man involved in fracas with protesters on Rosedale given diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If he follows court-ordered terms, a man who threw punches at protesters and flipped a table in a video that went viral will have a misdemeanor charge dismissed.

Nicholas Fry was placed in a diversion program Friday that is offered to military veterans, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

Fry must attend six months of counseling through Bakersfield Veteran’s Center, not drink alcohol or use nonprescription drugs, not use force or violence on anyone, obey all instructions of the Veteran’s Administration and break no laws.

If he’s successful, the misdemeanor battery charge filed against him last year will be dismissed in November 2022.

The Oct. 10, 2020, scuffle began when a female Trump supporter performed a taunting dance in front of a Biden-Harris banner connected to a folding table on Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road. That area had for weeks been the site of protests by supporters both of Trump and Biden.

The female Trump supporter had a dog with her that a Biden supporter pushed out of the way.

That apparently enraged Fry, who waded into the group of about 20 Biden supporters and knocked away placards, upended a table and threw punches. Multiple cellphones captured the fracas.

A female protester held a sign that hit him in the face, Fry told police, and he took the sign from her and tried to walk around her and other protesters, but they grabbed his arms. Someone then pepper sprayed him, according to Fry’s account, and it was then he threw punches.

Police reviewed video of the incident and requested charges against Fry and no one else.