Man intentionally rammed woman’s vehicle south of Wasco, CHP says

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man intentionally rammed a woman’s vehicle with his car on Christmas Day then fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at about 2:17 p.m. at Kimberlina Road and Palm Avenue, the CHP reported. Officers said the man knows the woman and had been following her since Lost Hills.

The woman suffered injuries, and the incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, according to the CHP.

The man drove a gray Ford Mustang while the woman drove a white 2018 Nissan Sentra, officers said.