BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Officers dispatched at about 4:23 p.m. to the intersection of Hunter Avenue and Taylor Street found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with what were described as moderate injuries.

The shooter had not been found.

A dog was also injured, but it’s unclear if the animal suffered a gunshot wound or another type of injury.