Man injured in south Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting in south Bakersfield earlier this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were sent to Fairview Road at Nimitz Street after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found a person who had suffered a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting, BPD said. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.