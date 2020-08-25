Man injured in shooting outside smoke shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a smoke shop that left one man injured on Monday night.

The department said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. at the New Day Smoke Shop on the corner of 34th and O Streets. BPD said the man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.