Man injured in shooting at marijuana dispensary with attached illegal casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in northeast Bakersfield early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2 a.m., it received a report of a victim of a shooting on River Boulevard near Bernard Street. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a marijuana dispensary.

Related Content KCSO investigation into fatal stabbing leads to discovery of illegal casino

The department said the victim was unable to provide suspect information and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. KCSO said it is expected that he will survive.

While investigating the shooting, deputies found an illegal internet casino attached to the marijuana dispensary, the department said. Deputies seized six gaming machines.

KCSO said that on July 20, it had a homicide at the same location. The department said it is unknown if these incidents are related.