1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order Kern health officials confirm fourth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Man injured in northeast Bakersfield shooting

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at 12:01 a.m., deputies were sent to a local hospital after getting a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the deputies found that a 32-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound to his right arm. 

The shooting location was identified as an alley east of the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News