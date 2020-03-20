Man injured in northeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at 12:01 a.m., deputies were sent to a local hospital after getting a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the deputies found that a 32-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The shooting location was identified as an alley east of the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.