Man injured in machete attack in southwest Bakersfield

Crime Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was injured Thursday morning in a machete attack in southwest Bakersfield.

The assault happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Gosford Road south of White Lane, the victim suffering minor to moderate injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The attacker fled on a bicycle and is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Three people were detained on Ashe Road in connection with the investigation, police said.

