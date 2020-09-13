Man injured in central Bakersfield drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in central Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:53 p.m., officers were sent out to the area of 4th and N streets after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to BPD.

The suspect vehicle is an orange/red compact car. A man and woman were inside the vehicle, with the woman doing the driving, according to BPD.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.