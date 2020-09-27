Man seriously injured after being struck by ax multiple times in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously injured after being hit by an ax at least two times early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:20 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Norris Road and Oildale Drive after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The deputies located a man whose upper body had been struck by an ax.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. There is no suspect information at this time.