Man indicted on murder charge in 2014 shooting outside Delano casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A grand jury has indicted a man on charges including murder in a shooting that occurred in 2014 outside a Delano casino.

Carlos Augusto Reveles, 35, has been arrested in the Aug. 9, 2014, death of David Medina and is due in court Monday to be formally arraigned, prosecutors said.

Medina, 46, was shot outside the Aviator Casino.

The indictment alleges gang-related special circumstances and charges for shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and unlawful firearm possession.

“Murder cases do not have a statute of limitations,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release announcing the indictment, “and we are committed to working with police agencies to investigate homicides for as long as it takes to develop the evidence needed for prosecution.”

The indictment was secured through the combined investigations of the Delano Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney’s office’s Bureau of Investigations, the release said.