Man indicted for burglarizing post office, other postal crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man for burglarizing a post office and other postal crimes. Steven Ray Martin, 39, was charged with burglary of a U.S. Post Office, obstruction of correspondence, unlawful possession of a postal key, and possession of stolen mail, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott announced.

Martin broke into the Corcoran Post Office on Dec. 2, 2018, and stole mail and a cash register, according to the U.S. Attorney’s release. Two days later, he stole mail from the Arvin Post office, the release said.

Arrested Jan. 8 of last year, Martin was in possession of at least one postal key and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, according to the release. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the burglary, obstruction of correspondence, and possession of stolen mail charges, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the unlawful possession of a postal key charge.