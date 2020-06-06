Man inappropriately touched woman at bus stop, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man touched a woman inappropriately at a bus stop on Rosedale Highway, according to police.

The alleged sexual battery happened around 7:30 a.m. May 18 in the 8400 block of Rosedale Highway, police said. The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5, medium build, with mustache and beard and wore a black T-shirt, blue long-sleeve button-up shirt and a blue bandanna.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Trefz at 326-3535.