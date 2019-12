BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing Chester Avenue Tuesday evening.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. as the man crossed the intersection of 3rd Street in an unmarked crosswalk, police said. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.