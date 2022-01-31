Man in stolen vehicle arrested, released, rearrested next day after chase in another stolen vehicle: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested Fabian Rodriguez on Friday afternoon after finding him driving a stolen vehicle, according to reports. They also found methamphetamine.

Rodriguez, 32, was booked into Kern County Jail. He was released within eight hours.

The following afternoon, police again found Rodriguez in a stolen vehicle. A chase ensued in which multiple structures were hit before officers again took him into custody, according to Bakersfield Police Department. He’s now held on more than $85,000 bail.

Police said the first arrest occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Friday after Rodriguez was stopped in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. He was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and possession of meth for sales.

Police noted in a department news release Rodriguez had been released early for another offense under AB 109, in which he was classified as a non-violent offender.

Officers again encountered Rodriguez at about 12:32 p.m. Saturday after locating a vehicle that had been reported stolen at East Truxtun and Beale avenues, police said. The vehicle failed to stop and during the chase that followed hit a business and bus stop, among other structures.

Police ended pursuit out of fear a motorist or pedestrian would be injured, according to the release.

Later, officers circulating the area found the vehicle abandoned at East California and Chamberlain avenues. Officers saw Rodriguez running from the vehicle and took him into custody with minor use of force, police said. They used body weight to control Rodriguez while making the arrest, the release said.

Burglary tools and heroin were found on Rodriguez, police said, and he was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, auto theft, four counts of hit and run, drug possession, resisting an officer and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.