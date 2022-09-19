TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, a man was put in the hospital following an assault in the parking lot of a Fastrip, according to Taft City Police.

Friday just after 9:30 p.m., Taft police officers responded to reports of a fight in front of the Fastrip convenience store on the 900 block of Kern Street. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from severe head injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Bakersfield for treatment.

A family member confirmed to 17 News that the victim is 50-year-old Jordan Wehunt. They also told 17 News that Wehunt did not know his attacker and they did not know what led up to the fight. Taft Police Department officials also did not release any information on what led up to the fight.

A GoFundMe has been started to assist the victim’s family with medical bills and rehab. A family member told 17 News that he is currently at Kern Medical recovering but still has serious injuries.

Taft police officers arrested the suspect Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, after several witnesses identified him, officials said. Goff was arrested for a felony assault with great bodily injury. He was booked into jail but was later released on bail, according to TPD officials.

Booking photo from Taft Police Department of the suspect, Chester Lewis Goff III.

Several videos showing the incident have been circulating on social media. Video shot from across the street shows Goff punching Wehunt in the head while Wehunt is laying on the ground and several witnesses surrounding the incident. Towards the end, the video also shows Goff fall to the ground from behind a truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the attack should contact the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.