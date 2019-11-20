Man in custody in July police chase now charged with murder and attempted murder in multiple shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gang member who has been in custody for three months on multiple gun and resisting arrest charges is now facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with two shootings that occurred earlier this year.

The new charges were filed Tuesday against 26-year-old Deon Hodge, who is being held without bail.

Police say in a probable cause declaration that Hodge was linked to the June 17 killing of 25-year-old William James Robinson through shell casings left at the scene. Also, Hodge’s DNA was found on a weapons-mounter laser found at the scene in the 1600 block of Wilson Road.

Detectives served a search warrant at an apartment connected to Hodge and found a 9mm handgun that the Kern Regional Crime Lab confirmed was used in Robinson’s shooting, according to the declaration.

The attempted murder charges stem from a March 24 shooting in the 3200 block of South P Street where a man approached three women and opened fire from 10 feet away. One of the women suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived.

The woman who was shot was leaving an area where a Country Boy Crip “hood party” was being held, according to the declaration. Hodge is a member of the East Side Crips gang, and investigators said they believe the shooting was carried out for benefit of the Crips.

Shell casings left at the scene were tested, the document says, and found to match casings located at a December 2018 shooting where Hodge was identified as a suspect.

On July 25, police located Hodge by pinging his cellphone, according to the declaration. He led police on a chase where three officers were injured in a crash, and he managed to escape.

Police served a warrant at a residence linked to Hodge and found three 9mm handguns and an AR-15 assault rifle, the document says.

Authorities arrested Hodge Aug. 15 in Sacramento.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday afternoon.