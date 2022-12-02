BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is under arrest after carjacking a woman and her young daughter at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m. Bakersfield Police Department officers reported to a call of a carjacking in progress in the 800 block of 4th Street, just north of Brundage Lane. Their investigation revealed that a woman and her young daughter were carjacked at gunpoint. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers said they found the 18-year-old suspect driving the victim’s vehicle in the 2800 block of Landco Drive, just north of Rosedale Highway.

The man was taken into custody after a short scuffle with officers. He was found in possession of a realistic looking BB gun. The suspect was then transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for carjacking, willful cruelty to a child and resisting law enforcement with violence.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.