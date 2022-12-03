BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim was listed as critical, Bakersfield police said.

No description of a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.