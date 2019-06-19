Man identified in Monday’s shooting on Wilson Road

The name of the man killed in a shooting on Wilson Road on Monday morning has been identified.

William James Robinson, 25, was shot in the 1600 block of Wilson Road at just before 1:30 a.m. Paramedics transported to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries.

Several call were made about a possible shooting Monday morning and when officers arrived, a man was located in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects at this time and suspect information is limited, according to police. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.