Man identified in Monday’s fatal stabbing

The man who died after being stabbed Monday morning in southeast Bakersfield has been identified, according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim has been identified as Abrahim Mohamed Rajeh, 36, a Bakersfield resident, according to officials. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will conduct a postmortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

Rajeh was found around 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive, officials said. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies have arrested David Valles, 26, of Bakersfield in connection to the death Rajeh. Valles was taken into custody in the 900 block of South Union Avenue and has been booked into the Central Receiving Facility. Valles has been charge with murder.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.