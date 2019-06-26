Man identified in Garber Way shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are new details in a deadly shooting that left a 44-year-old man dead near the 5700 block of Garber Way in south Bakersfield.



At around 10:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were sent out to the 5700 block of Garber Way, near Fairview Elementary School. They found a man lying on a porch of a nearby home with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Damendarell Emanuel Foreman of Bakersfield.



The owner of the home, who was also a witness to the shooting, says he heard loud popping sounds as he sat on his porch smoking a cigarette. As he sat, he says he saw bright flashes, he thought were firecrackers. Moments later he saw a white pick up truck passing through the neighborhood at a high speed. Seconds later Foreman pulled into the man’s driveway where he collapsed on the front porch.



The witness says that he rushed inside to grab towels to stop the bleeding while emergency responders arrived on scene. When the witness asked Foreman who may have shot him, Foreman replied no.



Neighbors told KGET.COM, shootings in the area are not uncommon. Paramedics rushed Foreman to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.



The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

