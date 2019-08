WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot dead in Wasco Tuesday evening has been identified.

Miguel Ibarra Lopez, 37, was shot and killed at 9:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of Camellia Street, according to coroner’s officials.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.