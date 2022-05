BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead from a gunshot wound the afternoon of April 21 has been identified.

The body of Rolando Gonzales, 58, was found at the intersection of 19th and Sonora streets, according to coroner’s officials. He had been shot in the chest.

Juan Deleon was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later but was released and prosecutors sent the case back for further investigation. Deleon had not been charged as of Tuesday morning.