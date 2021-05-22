Man hospitalized, suspect in custody following stabbing in Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — One man was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Wofford Heights, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies received a call about a person with a knife in the 5800 block of Wofford Heights Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a man with stab wounds at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate wounds. The victim’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.