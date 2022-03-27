BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized following a shooting stemming from an altercation in Oildale on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the area of McCord Street and Plymouth Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 2:15 p.m.

Emergency responders found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso. A KCSO spokesperson said investigators learned the victim was involved in an unspecified disturbance where the shooting took place. The suspected shooter fled in what witnesses described as a black pickup truck.

The victim was taken to a hospital with the non-life threatening wound. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.