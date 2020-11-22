Man hospitalized following shooting in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was rushed to a hospital after he was found shot and wounded in an alley off East Front Street in Buttonwillow, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of East Front Street for a report of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. They found the man with a gunshot wound to in the back in the alley near a park. The victim was airlifted to Kern Medical and was treated for non-life threatening wound and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working on developing a description for a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.