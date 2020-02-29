Man hospitalized following Oildale stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is being treated at a hospital after he was stabbed Friday evening in Oildale.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1100 block of Woodrow Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was rushed to a hospital with wounds described as “moderate.”

Investigators said no arrests have been made and did not provide a description of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.