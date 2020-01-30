Man hospitalized following late night Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized late Wednesday night after he was shot and wounded as he was driving on Buena Vista Road near Lamont, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it recived a call for a crash at Buena Vista Road and Campbell Drive just after 11 p.m. As deputies were arriving they KCSO also recieved reports of shots being heard at a nearby park.

Deputies found a man in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Kern Medical with what were described as non life-threatening wounds.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the shooting may have happened at Weedpatch Park.

KCSO did not have a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.