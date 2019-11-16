Man hospitalized following East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting in a supermarket parking lot that left man wounded.

Police said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Smart and Final in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. CHP officers were flagged down by the victim before Bakersfield police officers responded.

The man was taken to local hospital with wounds described as “moderate.” The man’s condition is not known.

Police said a red Chevy Monte Carlo was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.