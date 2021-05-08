Man hospitalized following early morning Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man is recovering after he was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Wasco.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 500 block of D Street just after 12:30 a.m.

A man was suffering from two gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment. A KCSO spokesperson said the man was listed as stable with non-life threatening wounds.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.