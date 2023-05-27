BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was rushed to a hospital after he was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and emergency crews were called to Lincoln Avenue near North Chester Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Officials described the victim as a 47-year-old man who had traumatic injuries. The victim’s condition was not released.

A suspect in the stabbing was described as being a 31-year-old man, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is bald. He was wearing tan pants and a white shirt, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.