Man hospitalized after South Union Avenue hotel stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed following an argument in a South Union Avenue hotel parking lot Thursday evening.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bakersfield Lodge in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue.

The victim was found at California Avenue and P Street by Bakersfield police officers and was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said late Thursday night, some people have been detained for questioning but no arrests have been made.