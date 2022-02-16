Man hospitalized after shooting in East Bakersfield: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is listed as stable at a local hospital following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Flower Street just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.