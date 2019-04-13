Man hospitalized after getting stabbed during fight in South Bakersfield, police say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man is recovering at a hospital after being stabbed during a fight Friday afternoon in South Bakersfield.

Police said a man, described to be in his mid-30s, was stabbed in the fight that happened in the 2800 block of South H Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital with wounds that were described as "minor to moderate."

Police are working on a description for a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.