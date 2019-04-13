Man hospitalized after getting stabbed during fight in South Bakersfield, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man is recovering at a hospital after being stabbed during a fight Friday afternoon in South Bakersfield.
Police said a man, described to be in his mid-30s, was stabbed in the fight that happened in the 2800 block of South H Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital with wounds that were described as "minor to moderate."
Police are working on a description for a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
