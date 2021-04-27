Man held without bail after 3-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man whose son was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting will be held without bail while being tried on several felony charges.

29-year-old Shawndel Ziegler was arrested Friday after his 3-year-old son shot himself at a home on P Street in Central Bakersfield. The boy’s leg was wounded and family members took him to a hospital, where he’s said to be stable, according to officials.

“Given the background and what happened in this case, a little child could have lost their life,” said Judge Michael G. Bush during Ziegler’s arraignment. “Given the allegations of this case [you] will be held without bail.”

The shooting was the second time last week that a toddler had been accidentally shot in Bakersfield. The first incident happened Wednesday at a home in Southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a main difference in the two cases was Ziegler being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is its own felony crime. His other charges include willful cruelty to a child and criminal storage of a firearm. The other shooting is still an open investigation.

Ziegler is due back in court on May 25.

