BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is being held on more than $8 million bail after being charged with multiple felonies in connection with molesting two girls.

Phillip Grandson III, 25, was arrested April 5 and faces nine felonies, according to Superior Court records. He’s held on $8,240,000 bail.

Both alleged victims were under 10, according to a court filing. Police seized a cellphone during their investigation.

Grandson is due back in court May 5.