BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in which police say his pickup collided with another vehicle pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Wednesday and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

David Alvarez, 28, is charged in connection with Saturday night’s crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56. He pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, giving false identification to peace officers and driving without a license.

Police said the crash occurred at about 8:41 p.m. when a vehicle traveling south on Alfred Harrell Highway collided with a pickup, allegedly driven by Alvarez, which had been heading west on Highway 178. Barber, the driver of the other vehicle, died at the scene.

Alvarez ran and was taken into custody Sunday, police said.

He’s due back in court June 10.