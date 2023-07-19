BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It may have appeared to others as if her son was masturbating while standing in a pool house and facing swimmers, but that wasn’t the case, Kelly Hill said.

She claimed 24-year-old Anton Hill experienced a seizure stemming from a medical condition, and the rapid twitching movements he made were misinterpreted.

But Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Wednesday noted Anton Hill fled the pool house when a resident confronted him on May 30, and surveillance video showed him with his pants down engaged in what appeared to be a sex act.

“Is a person able to walk while having a seizure?” Rodriguez asked.

“It is possible, yes,” Kelly Hill said.

After considering the allegations against Anton Hill — and those contained in an earlier case against him also involving a sex act — Rodriguez revoked his $100,000 bail and ordered him held on no bail, finding he poses a danger to public safety.

The judge said she was especially concerned given that Anton Hill, whose earlier conditions of release placed him under house arrest and required him to be accompanied by his mother or caregiver when outside, is alleged to have engaged in a sex act the moment he found himself alone. Hill’s mother said she was just outside the pool house when the incident occurred.

In February, Anton Hill was charged with assault with the intent to commit rape after allegedly attacking a woman exercising in the area of Panorama and Morning drives. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled Aug. 24.

Earlier this year, Anton Hill was detained after a woman reported he tried to look up her dress at a retail store, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. He wasn’t charged, court records show.

And in August 2022, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Oceanside after he allegedly followed a woman from a grocery store to her home, got out of his car and masturbated in front of her.